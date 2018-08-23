Teachers staying close
Thursday, 23rd August, 2018
By Callum Marshall
Local educators have welcomed the news from the NSW Department of Education that forced teacher transfers have been suspended in towns affected by drought.
Maureen Clark, president of the Barriers Teachers Association, said she was “very pleased” with the announcement.
“Children are often the silent sufferers when families of farmers or business people in rural towns are affected by drought,” said Mrs Clark.
