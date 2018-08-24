Graziers warn of Darling disaster

By Craig Brealey

If Burke and Wills were alive today they would have found their inland sea in the gigantic cotton farm dams at the headwaters of the Darling River, the SA Royal Commission into the Murray-Darling basin has been told.

Rob McBride and wife Katharine of the 168-year-old Tolarno Station, below Menindee, told Commissioner Bret Walker SC that most of the water stored in the northern basin was meant for the Darling River but had been taken with the apparent connivance of government, state and federal.

“Menindee is the oldest town on the Darling River. It used to produce millions of table grapes, had two or three thousand people working on it at its peak,” Mr McBride said.

