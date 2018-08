Dancing shoes on

The 2018 Civic Ball debutantes (from left) Kiara Pressler and Rohan Cutting, Freyah Coff and Alex Gray, Georgia Liddell and Ewan Tavian, Helga Oladottir and Kane Lance (absent), Grace Kennedy and Jett Mercer, Babette Selena-Rose Cruickshank and Seth Simmons, Madison White and Izaak Ferguson, Paige Berryman and Blake Gebhardt. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The 2018 Civic Ball debutantes (from left) Kiara Pressler and Rohan Cutting, Freyah Coff and Alex Gray, Georgia Liddell and Ewan Tavian, Helga Oladottir and Kane Lance (absent), Grace Kennedy and Jett Mercer, Babette Selena-Rose Cruickshank and Seth Simmons, Madison White and Izaak Ferguson, Paige Berryman and Blake Gebhardt. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

It will be a special evening for eight debutantes and their squires tonight with the staging of the annual Civic Ball.

The ball will be the first major event at the Civic Centre since its refurbishment was completed in July.

Mayor Darriea Turley said the Civic Ball always delivered an unforgettable experience for the debutantes, their partners, and their families.

Please log in to read the whole article.