Art goes digital

(From left) Carolyn Rush and Craig Limkin of Create Infrastructure NSW with Council’s Gallery and Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Carolyn Rush and Craig Limkin of Create Infrastructure NSW with Council’s Gallery and Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A large collection of Broken Hill’s art and cultural works are about to be digitised to better preserve them and make them more accessible to the public.

This month Broken Hill City Council received a $433,359 grant from Create Infrastructure NSW’s Regional Cultural Fund to digitally photograph many of the city’s cultural pieces.

It is part of a wider Create Infrastructure NSW project called Collections and Stories which will bring together works from across the state and make them available for public viewing on a website hosted by Museums and Galleries.

