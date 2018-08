Easy win for North reserves

Central reserves captain Alex Johnson is tackled by North’s Ethan Thomas (left) and Dylan Block. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Central reserves captain Alex Johnson is tackled by North’s Ethan Thomas (left) and Dylan Block. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North and South enjoyed comfortable wins in the reserve’s and women’s games last week as the regular season came to an end.

In very blustery conditions at the Memorial Oval, North took advantage of a wasteful Central to win by 36 points in their reserves clash. The evergreen Craig Jones was again North’s best while Anthony Henderson booted three goals.

The Magpies kicked 3.12 with Louis Hann and Patrick Reincke among their better players.

