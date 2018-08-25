Basin billions ‘squandered’

By Craig Brealey

The original intention of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was to restore water to the ailing rivers but its biggest beneficiaries were now the irrigators, the SA Royal Commission has heard.

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority shifted its aim to irrigation when Barnaby Joyce became Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, according to Mal Peters, OAM, an irrigator and former chairman of the Northern Basin Advisory Committee.

The committee was tasked with developing the Northern Basin Review, which was presented to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) in October, 2016.

