Upgrade on the horizon

Council have applied for funding to upgrade the airport. Council have applied for funding to upgrade the airport.

By Callum Marshall

City Council is looking to receive $21 million for upgrades to the local airport after lodging an expression of interest to the state government’s Growing Local Economies fund.

The fund, according to its webpage “...will invest in the crucial projects needed to support job creation and economic growth in regional NSW” and is part of the government’s larger $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund.

If approved, the Council said the money will help improve the airport’s runways, taxiways, aprons, fencing, lighting, and control systems.

Please log in to read the whole article.