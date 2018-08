Classic art, 21st Century access

CEO of Museums and Galleries of NSW Michael Rolfe with Chair, Prof. Jennifer Barrett. PICTURE: Callum Marshall CEO of Museums and Galleries of NSW Michael Rolfe with Chair, Prof. Jennifer Barrett. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill could play an important and long-term role in the digitisation of New South Wales’ art and resource collections, says Museums and Galleries of NSW (MGNSW) CEO Michael Rolfe.

As the BDT reported last week, the city received $433,359 this month from Create Infrastructure NSW (CINSW) to digitise works from the Regional Art Gallery and GeoCentre.

That funding, and local digitisation efforts, have helped inform a state-wide digitisation plan funded by CINSW set to be delivered by MGNSW called Collections and Stories.

