Bulldogs cruise into Grand Final

North’s Codie Howard gets his kick away as Rhian Curtis tries to chase him down. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Codie Howard gets his kick away as Rhian Curtis tries to chase him down. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North showed their class on Saturday as they belted Central by 60 points in the League preliminary final and progressed to next Saturday’s grand final.

Central had first use of a 3 to 4 goal breeze towards the scoreboard end of the Jubilee Oval but it was North that made the fast start with the recalled Anthony Henderson kicking truly within the first minute of play.

The Magpies then settled into their work with back-to-back goals, the first of which to Robbie Bates from outside fifty before Brent Christie pounced on a deep ball from Jason Masclet to convert on the goal line.

Please log in to read the whole article.