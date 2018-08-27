Lionel Johnston Medal preview

(Right) North’s Jayden Kelly and (left) Marc Purcell of South will be the two top chances for tonight’s Lionel Johnston medal. (Right) North’s Jayden Kelly and (left) Marc Purcell of South will be the two top chances for tonight’s Lionel Johnston medal.

By Tyler Hannigan

Grand finals are less than a week away but tonight it’s all about the individual as AFL Broken Hill’s best descend on the Civic Centre for the annual Lionel Johnston Medal night.

Men’s, women’s and junior players will be recognised throughout the night, headlined by the Lionel Johnston Medal for the League’s best and fairest player and the Jan Corey Medal for the women’s best and fairest player.

As well as the individual awards from each grade, the women’s and League teams of the year will be presented, life members will be honoured and each club’s volunteers of the year will be recognised.

