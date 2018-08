Catholic diocese offers farmers school fees help

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green. PICTURE: Supplied Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green. PICTURE: Supplied

The bishop of the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese is looking to help farmers and their families who are suffering from the worst drought in recorded history.

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green grew up on a farm near Forbes so he knows how hard a drought can be. He said the diocese was ready to provide much-needed practical support for those experiencing hardship.

The Wilcannia Forbes Diocese is now inviting families in difficult financial circumstances, for any reason, to speak to the principal of their local school to arrange relief with school fees.

Please log in to read the whole article.