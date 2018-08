War vet sets sail for Invictus Games

Marcus Wilson says sport has changed his life. PICTURE: Supplied Marcus Wilson says sport has changed his life. PICTURE: Supplied

Decorated local war veteran, Marcus Wilson, is set to take part in the upcoming 2018 Invictus Games.

Mr Wilson, who now manages the Broken Hill base of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, served with the Australian Army in Afghanistan and suffered musculo-skeletal injuries and a damaged spinal cord. He will be competing in cycling and sailing at the games in Sydney in October.

He joined the army in 1988 and was discharged in 2002, having served as a Gunner and a Medic.

