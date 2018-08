Pedestrian fix on Council’s agenda

Jim Morrison is encouraging people to have their say on pedestrian access problems in the city. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Jim Morrison is encouraging people to have their say on pedestrian access problems in the city. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

City Council is asking for public input into how pedestrian routes and facilities can be improved, especially for citizens with disabilities.

Council’s new Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan (PAMP) seeks to “coordinate investment in safe, convenient and connected pedestrian routes” for those with mobility or disability restrictions.

Council’s Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator, Darrin Manuel, said the forum was another avenue for people to have their say.

