Girls keep the doctor flying

(From left) RFDS South-Eastern CEO Greg Sam, Women’s Auxiliary’s outgoing president Coral Ford, incoming president Carol Holden and Perilya’s general manager Bruce Byrne at the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary AGM. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) RFDS South-Eastern CEO Greg Sam, Women’s Auxiliary’s outgoing president Coral Ford, incoming president Carol Holden and Perilya’s general manager Bruce Byrne at the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary AGM. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The hard work has paid off for the RDFS after the Women’s Auxiliary raised an incredible $90,000 for the Flying Doctor this year.

The Auxiliary generated the funds from a successful RFDS Ball and the sale of its famous Christmas puddings.

“We made over 2000 puddings in faster time than we did the year before,” said incoming President Carol Holden. “We were really happy with the effort.

