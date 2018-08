Tribute to a saintly lady

The always elegant Pam Lord has celebrated 52 years of volunteering with the RFDS Women's Auxiliary and visiting patients in hospital. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Pam Lord has been recognised for her untiring contribution to the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary for over more than 50 years.

The RFDS Women’s Auxiliary celebrated Mrs Lord’s service and achievements on her reaching the milestone of 52 years of volunteering.

Mrs Lord was treated to a lovely high tea and a painting from artist Howard Steer, both of which were organised by the Women’s Auxiliary.

