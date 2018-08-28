Record breaker

Jayden Kelly celebrates winning the 2018 Lionel Johnston Medal last night, his sixth career League best and fairest. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jayden Kelly celebrates winning the 2018 Lionel Johnston Medal last night, his sixth career League best and fairest. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North’s Jayden Kelly has taken out the Lionel Johnston Medal as League best and fairest for an incredible sixth time following a thrilling count last night.

The win, Kelly’s second in a row, breaks Bulldogs great Ray ‘Bubba’ Egan’s record of five Middleton Medal wins in the 1960s and 70s.

Kelly won his first medal in 2010, with medals in 2011, 2012, 2014 following. He won it for a fifth time last season in dominant fashion, 19 votes ahead of second place.

