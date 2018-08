Fun charity night a cash hit

(From left) Rotary Foundation secretary Ross Clark, CWA’s Anne Andrews and McDonald’s owner Mark Craven with the gold coins used for the bottle competition. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Rotary Foundation secretary Ross Clark, CWA’s Anne Andrews and McDonald’s owner Mark Craven with the gold coins used for the bottle competition. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Generosity was in the air when McDonald’s raised about $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House.

The night, held earlier this month, saw 246 people in attendance for the fifth annual fundraiser and they were treated to a quiz night and a unique coin in a bottle contest.

The Rotary Foundation of Broken Hill manned the bar and they gave another $500 to the Country Women’s Association for drought relief.

Please log in to read the whole article.