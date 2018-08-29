Long night ahead

By Emily Roberts

Councillor Tom Kennedy has put forward no less than 18 notices of motion for discussion at tonight’s monthly council meeting.

They come from a public meeting that was called recently by councillors Kennedy and Ron Page.

The motions include naming a street after Pro Hart, cleaning and replacing Argent Street bins, reporting the cost of the Civic Centre refurbishment, using paid consultants only when information cannot be obtained or the work cannot be done by the public for free, and that a mural be painted on the old stone wall side of the Regional Art Gallery.

