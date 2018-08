Mount Gipps re-opens

Scott Smith in front of the restored and revitalised 128-year-old Mt Gipps Hotel which opens tomorrow night. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The final touches have been made in the $5 million redevelopment of The Mount Gipps Hotel which is set to open tomorrow night.

The hotel was built in 1890, about 13 kilometres east of the city on the Sydney road for passing travellers and locals. It closed in 1987.

But now “Out of the Ordinary Outback” owner Scott Smith has everything ready for its grand re-opening.

