Mighty meeting of motorbike mates

The Ulysses Club is looking forward to the national Friends on Bikes gathering in Silverton next month. PICTURE: Myles Burt The Ulysses Club is looking forward to the national Friends on Bikes gathering in Silverton next month. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Around 120 motorbike riders will be rolling into Silverton when “Friends on Bikes” meet up for a National Gathering.

The FOB crew was formed in 2011 when biker Dan ‘Shunter’ Raeburn formed a Facebook page for riders to share their stories and organise rides.

Mr Raeburn said he was delighted with the response to his invitation to join him in Broken Hill and Silverton for a weekend-long gathering.

