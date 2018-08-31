No flows for lakes

By Craig Brealey

Water will be sent to wetlands in the northern Murray-Darling Basin but none has been allocated to help the Darling River and Menindee Lakes during the drought.

The NSW Government’s Environment Minister, Gabrielle Upton, said the Macquarie wetlands and Yanga National Park would receive water because they were important to the ecosystem of the basin.

“These wetlands provide critical drought refuge for water birds, fish and other native animals and are key to ensuring that our rivers can recover when rainfall and river flows return,” Ms Upton said this week.

Please log in to read the whole article.