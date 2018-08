Bob made mine safety fun

Robert Groves with one of his mining safety cartoons. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Robert Groves with one of his mining safety cartoons. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Lodge Outback Motel is now displaying a collection of cartoon pieces by well-known artist Robert Groves.

Mr Groves, who worked on the mines for 30 years, took up cartoon drawing for the industry to make miners pay more attention to safety instructions.

“Around 1979, the company decided they would launch a general safety program for the community and underground and they sent the supervisors underground to see if anyone had any ideas about how to promote safety” he said.

