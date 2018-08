Aussie championship a boost for bikers

Jason Milne will be one of three local riders taking part in this weekend’s Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship round at Langwell Station. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jason Milne will be one of three local riders taking part in this weekend’s Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship round at Langwell Station. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

The final preparations are being made for this weekend’s national off-road motorbike championship to be held just outside of Broken Hill.

Co-hosted by Dirt2Ride Events and the Silver City Motorcycle Club (SCMCC) it is a part of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) and will take place at Langwell Station tomorrow and Sunday.

The AORC series features three different categories - cross country, sprint and enduro - with Broken Hill’s event being a mix of cross-country and enduro as riders complete laps on a 38km track in a four-hour timeframe.

