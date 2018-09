Drought help from our friends in Bankstown

Khal Asfour, mayor of Canterbury Bankstown.

By Myles Burt

The Canterbury Bankstown City Council is giving $10,000 to Broken Hill and Cobar to help with the drought.

Canterbury Bankstown mayor, Khal Asfour, said it was a way of supporting their sister cities.

“Here in Sydney we’re hearing a lot about the drought and how it’s affecting Western NSW,” said Councillor Asfour.

