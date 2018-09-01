Illegal dams ‘legal’

By Craig Brealey

A cotton farm built dams and channels that took more than 50,000 million litres of water from the Barwon-Darling river without government approval but was not prosecuted.

Instead, the NSW Government granted approval to make the works legal, it was revealed in parliament yesterday.

Water NSW documents showed that Bengerang, a company owned by stock exchange-listed Webster Ltd, had its channels and dams approved on April 16 this year.

