Perfect year

South captain Marc Purcell and coach Craig Thomas hold the TC Gunn Cup aloft after winning the grand final by 14 points. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South captain Marc Purcell and coach Craig Thomas hold the TC Gunn Cup aloft after winning the grand final by 14 points. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The South Roos completed a perfect season after coming away with the win over North on Saturday in an absorbing contest befitting of a grand final.

South were the clear favourites coming into the game having gone 15-0 in the regular season with an average winning margin of 78.6 points. Only twice had they won by fewer than 50 points - once to Central in round five by 44 and to North in round 13 by 22.

But as is often the case, anything can happen on grand final day and it almost did as North produced a fantastic effort to give the Roos an almighty fright.

