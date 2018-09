Introspective art

Jadden Bruhn with his Apollo piece from the ‘Army of Me’ exhibition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Jadden Bruhn with his Apollo piece from the ‘Army of Me’ exhibition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A 3D art exhibition on the topic of masculinity, identity and the perception of beauty opens tonight at the Broken Hill Art Exchange.

The ‘Army of Me’ exhibition is comprised of a collection of photographic anaglyphs of nude males inspired by the Greek Gods. An anaglyph photo is when two images are superimposed, with each printed in a different colour. When viewed with the right material it produces a 3D effect to the eye.

The pieces are the work of Broken Hill-born artist Jadden Bruhn, who installed light boxes under each picture so that when added to the 3D effect, they help make the figures in each image pop out.

