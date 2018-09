Magpies back on top

Central’s women’s team celebrate winning the 2018 premiership. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Central’s women’s team celebrate winning the 2018 premiership. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Magpies have returned to the top of AFL Broken Hill’s women’s competition with a 13-point upset win over the South Roos in Saturday’s grand final.

Central, who had won the premiership in the first four years of the women’s competition that began in 2012, went into this year’s grand final as slight underdogs given South were gunning for their third premiership in a row and had only lost three games for the season.

The Pies finished third on the ladder but were far too strong for North last weekend in the prelim to earn their spot in the decider.

Please log in to read the whole article.