‘Cat’ best of the best

South star Cody Schorn and AFL Broken Hill legend Stan Brooks. Schorn won the Stan Brooks Medal for being best on ground in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South star Cody Schorn and AFL Broken Hill legend Stan Brooks. Schorn won the Stan Brooks Medal for being best on ground in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South’s superstar forward Cody Schorn added to his illustrious resume by winning the Stan Brooks Medal for his best on ground in Saturday’s League grand final.

It’s been another stellar season for the man known as ‘Cat’, having kicked 79 goals from 14 games, but he produced one of his best games on the big stage.

“To play well in the big games makes it a lot more rewarding and makes the hard season worth it,” Schorn told the media after the game.

