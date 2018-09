Repairs for ‘old girl’

Coordinator of the Silverton Gaol Museum, Ross Wecker, in front of the verandah that will be repaired. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Coordinator of the Silverton Gaol Museum, Ross Wecker, in front of the verandah that will be repaired. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Historical Society has received a $43,100 grant to repair the Silverton Gaol Museum and install wheelchair ramps.

The money came from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund and will also pay for a safety rail on the verandah, and repairs to loose floorboards, crumbling brickwork, and rotting and splitting timber window frames.

Coordinator at the Silverton Gaol Museum, Ross Wecker, said Friday’s announcement was “fantastic.”

