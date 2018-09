Soccer finals set

Jordan Cox, in action this season, scored six goals in West’s 7-1 win over Celtic last Sunday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jordan Cox, in action this season, scored six goals in West’s 7-1 win over Celtic last Sunday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The soccer finals are now decided and West have booked their spot in the A Grade grand final following a big win over Celtic on Sunday.

Entering the penultimate round of the 2018 season, West Panthers held a one-point lead over the Celtic Cougars on the A Grade ladder and a Jordan Cox masterclass saw them sew up the minor premiership with a game still to play.

Cox, who had earlier in the day scored two goals in West’s B Grade win over Celtic, slammed home six goals in the A Grade game. Madden Paul scored the other goal in the 7-1 win with Paul having won the AFLBH League grand final with South just the day prior.

