Missing woman had ‘slim chance’ of survival

By Craig Brealey

A woman who was suffering a psychotic episode when she disappeared into the bush on the city’s outskirts two years ago would not have survived long, the Coroners Court was told yesterday.

Christine Young (40) left the Broken Hill Hospital where she was being treated on April 22, 2016 and at the last reported sighting late in the day she was naked and walking just off the side of the Silverton Road.

Detective Senior Constable Danny Crowley, the officer in charge of the search, told the inquest that five days in he asked a doctor what the odds were of Ms Young being alive in the desert in the cold with no food, clothes or shelter.

