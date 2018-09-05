More needed for local economy

Sampsons Shoe Store’s Peter Nash Sampsons Shoe Store’s Peter Nash

By Emily Ferguson

People spending more money have helped the national economy to grow, according to economists, but local businessman Peter Nash says that there is still a lot to be done here.

The owner of Sampsons shoe store said from his perspective, traditional retail, especially clothing and footwear, was doing it tough and had been for the last few years.

Mr Nash said that several country shoe shop owners in Mt Gambier, Mt Barker, Pt Lincoln and Pt Augusta that he had attended conferences with 10 to 20 years ago had all closed their stores.

Please log in to read the whole article.