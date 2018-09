Fun family day

Early Childhood, Early Intervention Coordinator at Mission Australia, Veronika Holland. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Early Childhood, Early Intervention Coordinator at Mission Australia, Veronika Holland. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

On Thursday from 3pm to 5pm at Sturt Park, Mission Australia along with other Broken Hill services will put on a community event to celebrate National Child Protection Week.

The week runs until September 8.

With fun things to do for the whole family, free activities will include a barbecue, laser tag, jumping castle, photo booth, chalk art mural, colouring competition, craft activities, a lolly guessing competition, slime making, sensory play, information stalls and plenty more.

