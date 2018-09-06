‘Desperation’ drove hospital escape

By Craig Brealey

A mental health patient who absconded from the hospital did so because she was desperate for a cigarette, a nurse told a coroner’s inquest yesterday.

Christine Young had been admitted after suffering a psychotic episode in April 2016 and has not been seen since she wandered naked into the bush just off the Silverton road on the city’s outskirts.

The inquest was told that Ms Young (40) was a diagnosed schizophrenic who had been admitted to hospital several times during her adult life and had absconded before.

