Hands-on experience

Students and builders lift up the last sheets for the roof of the bus stop.

By Myles Burt

High school students lent a hand to build a bus shelter on the corner of Duff and Comstock streets yesterday.

The three VET construction students from Willyama and Broken Hill high schools were offered the opportunity by Hutchinson Builders to gain some work experience.

The previous bus stop consisted of only a bench.

