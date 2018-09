Mighty Magpies together again

Magpie greats Tony Casey (left) and John ‘Noccy’ Campbell at the Civic Centre where the Central Football Club reunion will be held later this month. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Magpie greats Tony Casey (left) and John ‘Noccy’ Campbell at the Civic Centre where the Central Football Club reunion will be held later this month. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The last weekend of September will see past greats of the Central Football Club converge on Broken Hill to celebrate the reunion of the 1979-1985 teams.

Those teams - known as ‘The History Makers’ - won six A Grade premierships in seven years including five in a row from 1981 to 85.

“In essence, it’s to celebrate before any of us aren’t around. It’s been over 40 years since we all got together in ‘77,” one of the organisers John Hywood said.

Please log in to read the whole article.