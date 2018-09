Spruiking the Hill

Tourism Assistant Crystal White from the Visitor Information Centre will be out and about with her colleagues in their finest festival attire to promote the many attractions of the Silver City to guests at the Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: BH City Council Tourism Assistant Crystal White from the Visitor Information Centre will be out and about with her colleagues in their finest festival attire to promote the many attractions of the Silver City to guests at the Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: BH City Council

Visitor Information Centre staff will take to the streets to chat with Broken Heel revellers and spruik all the city has to offer this weekend.

City Council’s Senior Tourism Officer, Patrick Kreitner, said staff had been gearing up for the festival for some time.

“Broken Heel is obviously a spectacular event in its own right, but it’s also a great chance to promote the many sites and tourist attractions in Broken Hill,” Mr Kreitner said.

