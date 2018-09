Tax man sips deep at pubs’ expense

Jake Trengove pours a beer at the Mulga Hill Tavern. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Jake Trengove pours a beer at the Mulga Hill Tavern. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

People are drinking less than they have in more than 50 years, but that is not much of a surprise to one local publican who said it was now cheaper to buy drugs than drink.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (BOS) data shows that 186 million litres of pure alcohol was consumed in Australia in 2016/2017, the lowest since 1961/1962.

Dean Trengove, owner of the Mulga Hill Tavern and an Australia Hotels Association delegate, said people were drinking more responsibly these days and when they did, they wanted quality.

