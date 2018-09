West juniors a shining light

Josh Cieslik was great for West in the second half of 2018. PICTURE: Liam McKee Josh Cieslik was great for West in the second half of 2018. PICTURE: Liam McKee

By Tyler Hannigan

While it was a brutal season for the West seniors, their juniors were fantastic in winning the under 13s, 15s and 18s.

The Robins had to do it the hard way in all the junior grades as they were forced to win their way through the prelims in all grades but did so and proved too strong in the grand finals as well.

Another bright spot for the club was their women’s side who won three games and were in the finals hunt up until late in the season before falling short. If they can keep the core of the squad together for 2019 then a finals berth won’t be too far away.

