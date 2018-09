Premiership glory for Central

Josh Hanford was a star for Central in seniors and the Under 18s. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Josh Hanford was a star for Central in seniors and the Under 18s. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Central’s women’s team provided the highlight for the club in 2018, appearing in their sixth grand final and winning their fifth premiership in seven seasons.

The Magpies finished third on the women’s ladder before comfortably beating North in the preliminary final and proceeded to defeat South in the grand final by 13 points.

The premiership capped off a great week for the Central women which started with their captain Hannah Muscat taking out the 2018 Jan Corey Medal as best women’s player.

