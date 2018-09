Virtual collision emergency

Biosecurity Officers Brooke Anderson and Grant Davis of the Western Local Land Service. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Biosecurity Officers Brooke Anderson and Grant Davis of the Western Local Land Service. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Biosecurity officers at the Western Local Land Service are among many to have benefited from an emergency training exercise in the city last week involving hundreds of virtual sheep.

A desktop exercise in dealing with a stock truck collision brought together landholders and personnel from the land service, Department of Primary Industries, Police, State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue and the ambulance zone.

Senior Officer of the Western Local Land Service, Grant Davis, said the exercise was ‘very valuable.’

