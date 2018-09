Darlings for our Darling

Two exuberant drag queens filled the outback air with song on the banks of the Darling River and Menindee lakes yesterday to highlight the imminent threat to the Murray-Darling river system.

Abandoning her glamorous outfit for the occasion, Fox Pflueger slipped into a yabbie costume to sing “When the River Runs Dry” to an audience on the dry and degraded banks at Tolarno Station, 45 kilometres south of Menindee.

Up at the lakes, her friend Weird Alice dressed as a Golden Perch and blasted out “I Will Survive”.

