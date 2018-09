Decades of dedication driven by love of sport

By Tyler Hannigan

Having spent well over 20 years as one of local cricket’s main men, Denis Watts is stepping down as Barrier District Cricket League secretary.

Watts has been a tireless servant of the sport and was honoured on Tuesday night at the Broken Hill City Council’s Volunteer Awards where he was presented with the Nydia Edes Award.

He said that his love of the game had kept him involved for so long.

