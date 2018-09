Jubilee bid lodged

By Emily Ferguson

Foundation Broken Hill in conjunction with the local AFL Group have lodged their final application for government funding to upgrade the Jubilee Oval.

They are seeking $2.7 million from the NSW Government Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund. The balance of $300,000 will be met by other groups such as AFL NSW, AFL Broken Hill, BH City Council and the Broken Hill Community Credit Union.

The bid for funding began in 2006 when they first started drawing up plans and submissions. In 2007, the State Government provided $200,000 which was then matched by Council to upgrade the Jubilee Oval Grandstand. In 2010, the local CFMEU branch donated $40,000 for the digital scoreboard which was installed by Essential Energy.

