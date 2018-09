Special gathering

Local Aboriginal artists Anthony Hayward, Aunty Muriel Riley and Clinton Kemp with some of their pieces from the Woodcarvers Gathering. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local Aboriginal artists Anthony Hayward, Aunty Muriel Riley and Clinton Kemp with some of their pieces from the Woodcarvers Gathering. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The first Broken Hill and Far West NSW Indigenous Woodcarvers Gathering is on display at the Old Town Hall Gallery.

Organised by West Darling Arts, it is comprised of a collection of wood carvings by the Amanya Mitha Indigenous Arts gallery, Broken Hill Catholic Care ‘Men’s Woodcarving Group’ and Barkindji artist, Brian Harris, whose work is on display alongside his paintings and other works.

Aboriginal Arts Officer for West Darling Arts, Paul Adcock, said the show was a great way to promote Indigenous culture from across the Far West.

