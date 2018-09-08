Terrific year for the Roos

Despite his age, Tyler McKenzie cemented a spot in South’s League side in 2018 and performed well in their grand final win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Despite his age, Tyler McKenzie cemented a spot in South’s League side in 2018 and performed well in their grand final win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

An undefeated season and a fourth flag in five years was the highlight in another terrific year from the club from over the hill.

South’s League record in the regular season was 15 wins from 15 games and they made it 16 from 16 after defeating North in the grand final by to complete a perfect season.

Marc Purcell took out the BDT Media award and the Mail Medal as well as also being runner up in the Lionel Johnston voting despite having to share votes with a host of other star teammates.

