Strong season with disappointing end

Junior Logan Berryman was impressive in his rookie season, winning the League’s best backman award alongside teammate Tobias Hack. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Junior Logan Berryman was impressive in his rookie season, winning the League’s best backman award alongside teammate Tobias Hack. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Grand finals in League, reserves and under 15s but no premierships will leave the Bulldogs disappointed in what could have been in 2018.

North won 10 games in the League season before easily accounting for Central in the prelim and pushing South all the way in the grand final but to no avail as the Roos won by 14 points in a terrific contest.

The grand final was as close as they got to South throughout 2018 with all 10 of their minor season wins coming against Central and West but there will be plenty to build upon for coach Rob Hickey going into the 2019 season.

