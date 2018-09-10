Disappearance a tragedy

By Craig Brealey

The fate of an Aboriginal woman who absconded from the hospital’s mental health ward and was last seen walking into the bush with an armful of weeds and flowers showed the need for more cultural-specific care, a coroner said at the end of a four-day inquest.

Two years ago Christine Young, a mother of two, slipped out of the hospital and disappeared into the arid country off the Silverton road.

Despite a long search involving police and volunteers, aeroplanes, helicopters, trail bikes and dogs, Ms Young’s remains have not been found.

