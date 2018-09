Far West honour for HACC driver

Far West Volunteer of the Year award winner, David Blows, with CEO for the Centre for Volunteering Gemma Rygate and Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Far West Volunteer of the Year award winner, David Blows, with CEO for the Centre for Volunteering Gemma Rygate and Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

David Blows’ long service as a bus driver for Home and Community Care has resulted in him being named Senior and Overall Volunteer of the Year for the Far West.

The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards recognise the outstanding work of volunteers in every region of the State. With more than 112,000 nominations, the awards have grown to become the biggest event recognising volunteers in the country.

Mr Blows, who has been working for the Far West Home and Community Care (HACC) Services since 2002, as well as local nursing homes, was recognised as “a stoic and selfless volunteer for so many causes and community groups.”

